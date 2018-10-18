FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Getinge core profit lags consensus, to sell surgical mesh business

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18(Reuters) - Medical technology group Getinge posted on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in third-quarter core profit and said it had agreed to sell its troubled surgical mesh business.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive-care, infection control and sterilization said adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization was 438 million Swedish crowns ($48.9 million), against a year-ago 544 million and a forecast 472 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Swedish Getinge reiterated guidance given in July for organic sales growth this year of 2-4 percent. ($1 = 8.9652 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

