Healthcare
January 30, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Getinge posts unexpected rise in Q4 core profit

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge reported on Wednesday an unexpected increase in fourth-quarter core profit, sending its shares higher.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization was 1.41 billion crowns ($155.1 million), against a year-ago 1.38 billion and a forecast 1.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Getinge said it expected order growth in future quarters and forecast organic sales growth in 2019 of 2-4 percent.

The group proposed a dividend for 2018 of 1.00 crowns per share, down from 1.50 crowns, against a median forecast for an unchanged dividend.

$1 = 9.0872 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Esha Vaish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below