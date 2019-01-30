Getinge posts unexpected rise in Q4 core profit

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge reported on Wednesday an unexpected increase in fourth-quarter core profit, sending its shares higher.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization was 1.41 billion crowns ($155.1 million), against a year-ago 1.38 billion and a forecast 1.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Getinge said it expected order growth in future quarters and forecast organic sales growth in 2019 of 2-4 percent.

The group proposed a dividend for 2018 of 1.00 crowns per share, down from 1.50 crowns, against a median forecast for an unchanged dividend.