Oct 18 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* Q3 2019 RESULT: CONTINUED GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS

* JULY-SEPT ADJUSTED EBITA AMOUNTED TO SEK 677 M (438)

* Q3 NET SALES SEK 6,236 MILLION (REFINITIV POLL: SEK 6,074 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2019: ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SEEN TO BE 2-4% FOR FY 2019

* “OUR OPERATING EXPENSES WERE SLIGHTLY HIGHER COMPARED WITH Q3 2018, MAINLY DUE TO REMEDIATION MEASURES AND EU MDR PREPARATIONS” CEO

* Q3 ORDER INTAKE SEK 6.68 MILLION VERSUS SEK 6.17 BILLION YEAR AGO