Medical gear group Getinge's Q1 core profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit and announced new restructuring measures, sending its shares up.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization was 369 million crowns ($39.5 million) against a year-ago 301 million and a forecast 361 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Getinge repeated an outlook given in January for organic sales growth in 2019 of 2-4 percent. ($1 = 9.3313 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)