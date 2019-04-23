Healthcare
April 23, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Medical gear group Getinge's Q1 core profit beats expectations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit and announced new restructuring measures, sending its shares up.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization was 369 million crowns ($39.5 million) against a year-ago 301 million and a forecast 361 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Getinge repeated an outlook given in January for organic sales growth in 2019 of 2-4 percent. ($1 = 9.3313 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below