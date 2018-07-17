FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Sweden's Getinge says costs could rise as Q2 earnings lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge said that it might see higher operating expenses in future quarters, after second-quarter core earnings missed expectations as higher demand for certain products and in some markets inflated costs and hit margins.

Adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) fell to 538 million Swedish crowns ($61.1 million)in the three months to June end from 702 million last year, missing the 572 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“We are not ruling out slightly higher operating expenses in future quarters,” Chief Executive Mattias Perjos said, pointing to costs from ongoing quality improvements asked for by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the need to make some hires. ($1 = 8.8075 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm)

