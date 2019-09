WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s financially struggling Getin Noble Bank plans to let go up to 320 people, as part of a restructuring process aimed at cutting costs, it said on Tuesday in a statement.

Currently GNB has almost 4800 workers. The bank’s net loss narrowed in the second quarter to 89 million zloty from a 115 million zloty loss a year earlier, as it starts to recover after a liquidity crunch last year.