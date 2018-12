SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Santander Brasil has acquired an additional 11.5 percent stake in card processor Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. for 1.43 billion reais ($367.29 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Minority shareholders Manzat Inversiones AAU SA and Guilherme Alberto Berthier Stumpf exercised an option to sell their shares to Santander Brasil.