GF Financial Markets CEO Andy Gooch steps down

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) - Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.

Gooch, a metals industry stalwart, had been at the helm of the broker for the past four years. GFFM was the first Chinese member to join the 140-year-old London Metal Exchange as a ring dealer, which it did in 2013 when it bought into the share capital of France's Natixis SA.

It is owned by GF Futures (HK) Co Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of China brokerage GF Futures Co, part of GF Securities. The business also trades energy, softs and agriculture. Gooch did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn request for comment.

"It is with regret that Andy Gooch has resigned as the CEO of GFFM for personal reasons and we thank him for the work he has done in establishing and growing our business in London," GFFM said in a notice on its website dated June 21.

"GFF / GFS remains committed to supporting and developing the business going forward."

Gooch worked at Natixis for six years, before which he was head of Nymex Europe. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)