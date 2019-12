LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - GFG Alliance said on Friday it had agreed to buy Duffel aluminium plant in Belgium from Novelis for an undisclosed sum subject to regulatory approvals. “The deal is consistent with GFG Alliance’s strategy to create an international, vertically integrated aluminium business,” the privately-held GFG Alliance said in a statement. It said it aimed to close the deal over the coming months. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Eric Onstad; Editing by Edmund Blair)