UPDATE 1-Bahrain's GFH starts marketing dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group started marketing on Tuesday five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, denominated in U.S. dollars, with a yield of around 7%, a document showed.

The debt sale is expected to close later on Tuesday.

The issuer is rated B by S&P and Fitch.

The sukuk will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

Societe Generale and Standard Chartered have been hired to coordinate the deal and they are joint lead managers together with Emirates NBD Capital, KAMCO Investment, Mashreqbank, SHUAA Capital and Warba Bank. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill)