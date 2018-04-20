Lawsuit claiming GFI Group pushed shareholders to sell too soon is dismissed

A federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit by former GFI Group Inc shareholders, who said a single misleading statement by its chairman caused them to prematurely sell their shares at a lower price than if they had waited for a bidding war to ensue.

The decision by U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan was a defeat for investors who sold their shares in the six weeks after CME Group Inc agreed in July 2014 to buy the derivatives brokerage for $4.55 per share.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HMzENn