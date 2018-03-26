FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP said on Monday it will buy GGP Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centers, for $23.50 per share.

GGP shareholders can elect to receive, either $23.50 in cash, or either one Brookfield unit, or one share of a newly created company for each share held, the companies said.

GGP rejected a $14.8 billion cash-and-stock offer from Brookfield Property, its largest shareholder, in November. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
