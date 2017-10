ACCRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank has raised the minimum stated capital required for operating a commercial bank three-fold to 400 milion cedis ($90.2 million) as part of measures to ensure financial stability, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

“With immediate effect, the Bank of Ghana has set out a new minimum capital requirement of 400 mln cedis for banks as part of a holistic financial sector reform,” Bernard Otabil said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks)