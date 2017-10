ACCRA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ghana will start receiving bids on Tuesday for domestic bonds worth 6 billion cedis (1.36 billion) to settle energy-sector debts that accumulated over the last decade, lead arrangers said on Monday. The 7-year and 10-year bonds to be priced on Thursday form part of government’s plans to raise a total of 10 billion cedis to settle debts owed by power utilities to banks and bulk oil distributors. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Larry King)