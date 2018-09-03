FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana is considering $50 bln century bond to finance infrastructure development

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ghana is considering a century bond worth $50 billion as part of the West African nation’s plan to secure long-term funding to build critical infrastructure for industrial development, its leader said.

“The Ministry of Finance and economists in Ghana are looking at floating a $50 billion century bond. This will provide us with the resources to finance our infrastructural and industrial development,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

