FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 28, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana sells 237.8 mln cedis ($50 mln) 0f 3-yr local bonds at 17.5 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 237.8 million cedis ($50 mln) worth of 3-year domestic currency bond on Thursday and will pay a yield of 17.5 percent, transaction arrangers said.

The issuance, open to foreign investors, attracted offers worth 238.8 million cedis, co-arrangers Barclays Bank Ghana said in an email to Reuters.

Initial pricing guidance for the paper, which matures in June 2021, was set at 17.0 percent to 17.75 percent. Settlement is slated for July 3.

$1 = 4.75 Ghanaian cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.