Ghana sells 237.8 mln cedis ($50 mln) 0f 3-yr local bonds at 17.5 pct yield

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 237.8 million cedis ($50 mln) worth of 3-year domestic currency bond on Thursday and will pay a yield of 17.5 percent, transaction arrangers said.

The issuance, open to foreign investors, attracted offers worth 238.8 million cedis, co-arrangers Barclays Bank Ghana said in an email to Reuters.

Initial pricing guidance for the paper, which matures in June 2021, was set at 17.0 percent to 17.75 percent. Settlement is slated for July 3.