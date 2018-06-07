FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana sells 477.6 mln cedis ($101.6 mln) worth of 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 7 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 477.6 million cedis ($101.6 mln) worth of a fresh 10-year domestic currency bond on Thursday and will pay a yield of 17.5 percent, transaction arrangers said.

The issuance, open to foreign investors, attracted offers worth 523.2 million cedis, Barclays Bank Ghana said in an email to Reuters. Initial pricing guidance for the paper, which matures in May 2028, was set at 17.0 pecent to 17.75 percent. Settlement is slated for June 11.

$1 = 4.7000 Ghanaian cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross and Peter Graff

