May 17, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana sells 749.9 mln cedis ($162.66 mln) worth of 3-yr domestic bond at 16.25 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 17 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted all 749.9 million cedis ($162.66 mln) worth of offers for a three-year local currency bond issued on Thursday and will pay a yield of 16.25 percent, transaction arrangers said.

The issuance, maturing in May 2021 and open to foreign investors, will be primarily used to rollover maturing debt.

Initial pricing guidance for the paper was set at 15.75 pecent to 16.25 percent. Settlement is slated for May 21, joint book-builders Barclays Bank Ghana said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)

