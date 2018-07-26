FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana sells $98 mln of local bonds at 18 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 26 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted all 471 million cedis ($98 million) worth of bids tendered for a 3-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and will pay a slightly higher yield of 18 percent compared to the last sale, joint book-builders Barclays Bank Ghana said.

An initial guide price for the 2021 paper, which was open to non-resident investors, was set at between 17.25 percent and 18 percent. Settlement is due on July 30, Barclays said.

The West African major commodity exporter is seeking funds to finance the government’s 2018 budget and restructure debt. It sold a 3-year bond in a similar transaction last month with a 17.5 percent yield. (Reporting By Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.