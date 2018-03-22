FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana sells 1.57 bln cedis ($356.3 mln) worth of 3-yr bonds at 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

ACCRA, March 22 (Reuters) - Ghana scooped all 1.57 billion cedis ($356.3 million) tendered for a three-year domestic bond on Thursday and will pay a yield of 16.5 percent, joint transaction arrangers said.

Initial guidance for the 2021 maturity, open to non-resident Ghanaians, was in the range of 15.5 percent and 16.5 percent. The government was hoping to raise 900 million cedis from the sale. Settlement for Thursday’s fresh 3-year sale is on Monday. It was arranged through a joint book-building by Barclays Ghana, Fidelity Bank, Databank, Stanbic Ghana and financial house IC Securities. The government plans to issue a total of 11.13 billion cedis in the first three months of this year of which 8.96 million cedis are rollovers to restructure maturing debt. The West African nation is in its final year of a $918 million credit deal with the International Monetary Fund under which it is aiming to reduce the budget deficit, inflation and public debt, which hit 68 percent of GDP last year. Its lawmakers will vote on Friday on the government’s plan to issue $2.5 billion in sovereign debt by June of which $1.5 billion will be used to retire liabilities.

$1= 4.4057 cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.