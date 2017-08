ACCRA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 12.57 percent at a weekly auction on Friday, from 12.55 percent at the last sale on July 14.

The bank said it had accepted 687.69 million cedis ($155.37 million) worth of bids out of the 805.12 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on July 24.

For full details, click here: here%201547.pdf ($1 = 4.4260 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by John Stonestreet)