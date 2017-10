ACCRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ghana’s cocoa regulator Cocobod is in talks with Export-Import Bank of China to secure a $500 million loan to overhaul the sector and protect against global price volatility, two senior officials said on Wednesday.

Among the projects to be financed by the Chinese loan are specialised warehouses to stock excess production, the Cocobod officials, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier and Adrian Croft)