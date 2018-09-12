FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana agrees with Ivory Coast to announce bean prices at start of cocoa season

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ghana and Ivory Coast have agreed to coordinate the announcement of bean prices with the opening of cocoa season, part of a bid by the world’s top producers to harmonise operations and boost producer profits, industry regulator Cocobod said on Wednesday.

The two countries, which account for more than 40 percent of global cocoa supply, will jointly conduct a study to determine the floor price of cocoa, the regular said in a statement. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

