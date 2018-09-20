Ghana's Cocobod in talks with international lenders for $300 mln medium-term loan

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana’s industry regulator Cocobod is in talks with international lenders for a $300 million medium-term loan on top of a $1.3 billion syndicated facility signed on Thursday, Chief Executive Joseph Boahen Aidoo said.

Cumulative cocoa output of the world’s second largest producer has topped 900,000 tonnes compared with Cocobod’s pre-season forecast of 850,000 tonnes, Aidoo said.

For the first time, Ghana and Ivory Coast will simultaneously announce farmers’ producer prices on Oct. 1, as part of plans to harmonise their operations, he told reporters in Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by David Evans)