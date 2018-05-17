Ghana's Cocobod says ABN AMRO, Bank of China, others to arrange $1.3 bln loan

ACCRA, May 17 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Cocobod appointed five lenders, including Amro Bank and Bank of China , to arrange its $1.3 bln syndicated loan to finance 2018/19 crop purchases, the regulator said on Thursday.

Standard Chartered Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Ghana International Bank are co-arrangers of the loan, which is due to be signed in London in September. Some 15 international banks are expected to bid, Cocobod said in a statement. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo Editing by Joe Bavier and Edmund Blair)