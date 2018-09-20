Ghana's Cocobod signs $1.3 bln syndicated loan for 2018/19 cocoa buying

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana’s cocoa industry regulator Cocobod signed a $1.3 billion loan with international banks on Thursday to fund purchases for the 2018/19 season, due to open early next month, it said.

The world’s second largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast, Ghana uses loans from international banks every year for bean purchases. In the upcoming season it aims to buy at least 900,000 tonnes from farmers, spokesman Noah Amenya said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Jason Neely)