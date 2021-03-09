Ghana plans to borrow up to $5 billion in 2021

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana plans to borrow up to $5 billion from international capital markets in 2021 to support its budget and manage its debt, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it would use various instruments including Eurobonds, diaspora Bonds, syndicated loans and bridge loans.

The government is in the process of mandating Bank of America , Citi Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Bank as lead managers, the statement said.

“One of the key mandates for the banks is to advise the government on various alternative funding structures and options especially for the Eurobond,” it said.