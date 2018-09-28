FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Data overhaul shows Ghana's economy 24.6 pct bigger in 2017

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ghana’s economy was 24.6 pct bigger last year than estimated prior to an overhaul of how data is calculated, the statistics office said on Friday.

The recalculation means that gross domestic product last year grew by 8.1 percent, not 8.5 percent as previously estimated, it said.

Ghana, a major commodity exporter, recalculated its GDP based on measurements from 2013 instead of 2006 to more accurately reflect recent activity in its petroleum, communication technology and construction sectors, acting government statistician Baah Wadieh told reporters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo Editing by Gareth Jones)

