FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 18, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana's economy seen at least 30 pct bigger after data overhaul -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ghana’s economy will be at least 30 percent bigger than previously calculated when the West African country completes an overhaul of its economic output data in September, senior government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The major commodity exporter is recalculating its gross domestic product based on measurements from 2013 instead of 2006 in order to more accurately reflect recent activity in the petroleum, communication technology and construction sectors, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.