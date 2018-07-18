Ghana's economy seen at least 30 pct bigger after data overhaul -officials

ACCRA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ghana’s economy will be at least 30 percent bigger than previously calculated when the West African country completes an overhaul of its economic output data in September, senior government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The major commodity exporter is recalculating its gross domestic product based on measurements from 2013 instead of 2006 in order to more accurately reflect recent activity in the petroleum, communication technology and construction sectors, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross)