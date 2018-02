ACCRA, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Ghana’s distressed Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) is in talks with creditors to restructure its $20.5 million debt to be repaid after 5 years, its managing director said on Tuesday

* The 64,500-tonne plant aims to double its raw beans input to 60 percent of its capacity as it sought special financing from lenders to buy beans and began cutting cost under a 10-year turnaround plan, Agyenim Boateng told reporters (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Louise Heavens)