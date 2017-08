ACCRA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has revoked the operating licenses of two distressed local banks and transferred their deposits and selected assets to GCB Bank in order to protect financial stability, it said on Monday.

The liquidation of UT bank and Capital Bank became necessary in order to protect depositors funds owing to the "severe impairment" of their capital, the central bank said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks)