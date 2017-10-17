FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana and Ivory Coast set up body to implement maritime border ruling
October 17, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 days ago

Ghana and Ivory Coast set up body to implement maritime border ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ghana and Ivory Coast set up a body on Tuesday to implement an international tribunal ruling on their dispute over a border running through offshore oilfields, they said in a statement.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea last month drew an ocean boundary that appeared to favour Ghana in a dispute with its neighbour Ivory Coast, ruling that Accra had not violated Ivorian rights in drilling for oil. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)

