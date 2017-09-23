FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No violation of Ivorian rights in Ghana border dispute - tribunal
September 23, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a month ago

No violation of Ivorian rights in Ghana border dispute - tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR/ACCRA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled on Saturday that Ghana did not violate Ivory Coast’s rights by drilling for oil in a disputed maritime area, according to the tribunal judge.

“The Special Chamber finds the argument advanced by Ivory Coast that the hydrocarbon activities carried out by Ghana in the disputed area constitute a violation of the sovereign rights of Ivory Coast is not sustainable,” said Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark Heinrich

