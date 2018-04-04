FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 4, 2018 / 6:11 PM / in a day

Ghana to review corporate tax exemptions for miners -vice-president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 4 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to review its process for granting corporate tax exemptions to mining companies as part of measures to eliminate fraud and boost revenues, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Wednesday.

“Improper accounting of resources on the part of concessionaires is major source of revenue loss and it is for this reason that we are reviewing the exemption process to enhance transparency and efficiency,” he said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo Editing by Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.