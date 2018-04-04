Ghana to review corporate tax exemptions for miners -vice-president

ACCRA, April 4 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to review its process for granting corporate tax exemptions to mining companies as part of measures to eliminate fraud and boost revenues, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Wednesday.

“Improper accounting of resources on the part of concessionaires is major source of revenue loss and it is for this reason that we are reviewing the exemption process to enhance transparency and efficiency,” he said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo Editing by Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)