FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 5, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MTN's Ghana unit up 4 pct on stock market debut -traders

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The price of shares in MTN’s Ghana unit rose 4 percent to 0.78 cedis on its stock market debut on the Ghana bourse on Wednesday, traders and exchange managers said.

The Ghana unit of Africa’s largest mobile telecoms group began trading 1.5 million shares on the local exchange after an initial public offering that yielded about a third of its initial 3.47 billion Ghanaian cedi ($734 million) target. ($1 = 4.7275 Ghanian cedi) (Reporting by Gideon Sackitey Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.