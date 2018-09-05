MTN's Ghana unit up 4 pct on stock market debut -traders

ACCRA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The price of shares in MTN’s Ghana unit rose 4 percent to 0.78 cedis on its stock market debut on the Ghana bourse on Wednesday, traders and exchange managers said.

The Ghana unit of Africa’s largest mobile telecoms group began trading 1.5 million shares on the local exchange after an initial public offering that yielded about a third of its initial 3.47 billion Ghanaian cedi ($734 million) target. ($1 = 4.7275 Ghanian cedi) (Reporting by Gideon Sackitey Editing by David Goodman)