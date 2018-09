ACCRA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan is considering setting up an assembly plant in Ghana as part of plans to expand in Africa, the West African nation’s vice president said on Tuesday.

“Nissan is also coming,” Mahamudu Bawumia told a meeting of industrialists in Accra. German carmaker Volkswagen and China’s Sinotruck have signed preliminary agreements to set up plants in the West African country. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)