ACCRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan signed a preliminary deal with Ghana on Tuesday to set up an assembly plant in the West African country, company officials and the government said.

Nissan, which leads new car sales in Ghana with a 32 percent market share, plans to make Ghana its sales hub in West Africa, a senior company official told reporters after signing a memorandum of understanding with Ghana’s trade ministry. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Jason Neely)