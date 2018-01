ACCRA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp signed a deal with Ghana on Thursday to explore for oil in the Deepwater Cape Three Point offshore oilfield. The signing followed direct negotiations between Ghana and Exxon Mobil without an open competitive tender due to the nature of the field, where the depth ranges from 2,000 to 4,000 metres, Ghanaian officials said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Sofia Christensen; editing by Jason Neely)