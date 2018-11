ACCRA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ghana has approved state-owned company GOIL as minority local partner for Exxon Mobil’s deepwater offshore oilfield, Energy Minister Peter Amewu said on Wednesday.

The West African nation is receiving “huge interest” from international and local oil companies after the government launched its first offshore block bidding rounds last month, Amewu told reporters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Louise Heavens)