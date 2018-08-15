UPDATE 1-Tullow Oil expects to hit full output capacity at Ghana TEN field by 2020

(Adds details, context)

ACCRA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil production from Tullow Oil’s offshore Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) field in Ghana is expected to hit full output capacity of 80,000 barrels a day by 2020, a local manager said on Wednesday. TEN, with reserve estimates of 240 million barrels of oil and associated gas of 60 million barrels, produces around 56,000 barrels currently, external affairs director Cynthia Lumor told reporters in Accra. Tullow held back work at TEN, its second operation in the West African country, for nearly two years due to a maritime border dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast. An international tribunal ruling last year on the dispute favored Ghana. “Since the ruling, we’ve added one more well adding up to eleven, and we will be drilling more to boost production towards plateau in 2020,” Lumor said. Tullow had said it needed to drill 24 wells to complete the project. Kosmos Energy, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Ghana National Petroleum Corp and Petro SA also have stakes in the TEN project, which poured its first oil two years ago. The consortium also operates Ghana’s flagship 120,000 barrel per day offshore Jubilee oil field, which came onstream in late 2010 with reserves estimated at 800 million barrels. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jan Harvey)