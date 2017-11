ACCRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ghana has named Fieldstone and PricewaterhouseCoopers to lead its planned sale of thermal assets worth up to $2 billion, in an effort to relieve its debt-laden power sector, government sources told Reuters on Friday.

The West African nation also appointed consulting firms Boulders Advisors Ltd and Mott Macdonald as co-managers of the sale, with Accra-based law firm Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah as legal advisors. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)