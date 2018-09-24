Bank of Ghana keeps policy rate unchanged at 17 pct

ACCRA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 17 percent on Monday as expected, mindful of possible inflationary headwinds as the dollar strengthened, governor Ernest Addison said.

Monday’s decision to hold rates, the second this year, would also help to cushion any spillover effect from fuel price increases and a potential trade war between the United States and China, Addison told reporters in Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Toby Chopra)