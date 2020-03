ACCRA, March 18 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Central Bank has cut its interest rate to 14.5% from 16% due to the negative economic impacts it anticipates from the spread of the coronavirus, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that in a worst case scenario, economic growth could drop to 2.5% this year from a previous forecast of 6.8%. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Alessandra Prentice)