FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 21, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana central bank cuts policy rate to 17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

ACCRA, May 21 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 17 percent on Monday, saying it was on track to meet its medium-term inflation target as the economy stabilised.

Ghana is in its final year of a $918 million credit deal with the International Monetary Fund to narrow its deficit and reduce debt and inflation and has now lowered the rate by 850 basis points over the past year.

Speaking in the capital Accra, Central Bank Governor Ernest Addison projected that inflation would fall to the bank’s target of eight percent by the end of this year or early 2019.

“There is evidence to show that some stabilisation and consolidation, especially with inflation and exchange rates expectations, are taking hold,” he told reporters.

Annual inflation fell to 9.6 percent in April from 10.4 percent the month before.

The West African country’s public debt declined from 69.8 of gross domestic product at the end of 2017 to 60 percent at the end of February, Addison said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Editing by Joe Bavier, William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.