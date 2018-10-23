FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Tullow to ramp up Ghana oil production by end of year

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK-based Tullow Oil aims to ramp up its oil production in Ghana to 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, following successful drilling of additional wells, its Ghana head Kweku Awotwi said on Tuesday.

Tullow is confident of sustaining peak production from its two oilfields in Ghana, using “significant” near-field resources and will leverage additional exploration acreage to grow its Ghana business, Awotwi told an investor briefing in Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

