UK's Tullow to ramp up Ghana oil production by end of year

ACCRA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK-based Tullow Oil aims to ramp up its oil production in Ghana to 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, following successful drilling of additional wells, its Ghana head Kweku Awotwi said on Tuesday.

Tullow is confident of sustaining peak production from its two oilfields in Ghana, using “significant” near-field resources and will leverage additional exploration acreage to grow its Ghana business, Awotwi told an investor briefing in Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)