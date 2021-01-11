U.S. attorney bounces back to Gibson Dunn in Los Angeles

The cyclical migration of top prosecutors back to Big Law continued Monday, with Nicola Hanna rejoining Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher following a stint as U.S. attorney for the Central District of California.

Hanna will co-chair the firm’s white-collar defense and investigation practice group, Gibson Dunn said in announcing the move Monday. The firm touted Hanna, who is based out of Los Angeles, as the fourth former U.S. attorney in its California ranks.

