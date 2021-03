Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday announced that Barbara Becker, a co-leader of its mergers and acquisitions group, is taking the reins as the firm’s first-ever female chair and managing partner on May 1.

Becker replaces Kenneth Doran, who oversaw continuous revenue and profitability growth since he was first installed in 2002.

