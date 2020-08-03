Westlaw News
Gibson Dunn adds private equity muscle in Houston, loses deal maker in London

Arriana McLymore

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has lured a partner from Jones Day to lead its private equity practice in Texas, announcing the hire the same day it lost a London M&A and private equity partner to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Stephen Olson joins Gibson Dunn in Houston, the firm announced Monday, becoming the latest addition to a 30-lawyer office the firm opened three years ago, including more than half-dozen partners handling private equity deals.

