Gibson Dunn, Arnold & Porter sign on to Black equity initiative alongside corporate giants

In the latest expansion of big law firms’ diversity efforts, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have joined a new initiative aimed at increasing Black equity within their offices, the firms said Wednesday.

The pair are the lone law firms, for now, among an expanded roster of major businesses pursuing Management Leadership for Tomorrow’s Black Equity at Work certification, which creates a framework for companies to improve the number of Black employees in leadership, bridge the pay equity gap and develop more inclusive workplaces.

