Gibson Dunn leader eyes return to in-person work, says 2020 growth came without cuts

After another annual increase in revenue and profits for his firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher managing partner Ken Doran said he’s “hugely optimistic” about 2021 and eager for an eventual return to normalcy after a year of coping with the pandemic.

But while he looks forward to getting back to the office, Doran echoed sentiments voiced recently by Hogan Lovells’ Miguel Zaldivar, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s John Quinn and other law firm leaders: It’s not going to be the same.

